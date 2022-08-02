Pushpa 2 Makers Expect to Resume Shooting from August End, Once Telugu Film Industry Strike is Over

‘Pushpa: The Rise became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year when it was released. Allu Arjun’s stellar performance matched with impressive characterisation, action sequences, direction and musical score was widely received by the audience and the critics. It also piqued the interest of fans as they have been eagerly waiting for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. However, owing to a strike going on in the Telegu Industry, the shooting for the film has come to a halt.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Y.Shankar who is the producer of the much awaited flick, has divulged some details about the production. He said, “We have a strike going on here in the Telugu industry. Once the strike is over we will start from August-end, or whenever the strike is over.”

He further revealed that they are ready to resume shooting as soon as everything is resolved. “Now, we can’t shoot because the chamber called for a strike for the producer’s issue. There is something internal going on, so once the shoot resumes then we will be able to start the film. But we are ready,” said Shankar.

Previously, Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG) officially made an announcement that there will be no film shooting from the first week of August. The film body stated that the members of the guild will come together to talk about the issues that have been plaguing producers in the aftermath of the pandemic. The shoots will be resumed once ATFPG finds a possible solution to the problems at hand.

The official statement read, “With changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it has become important for producers to discuss all the issues we are facing as a community. All producer members of the guild have voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1, 2022 to sit and discuss until we find workable solutions.”

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama film that depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, it featured Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Fahadh Faasil (his Telugu debut), and Rashmika Mandanna while Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay and Ajay Ghosh played supporting roles.

The second part of the film, Pushpa 2: The Rule went on floors in April and it is expected to release later this year.

