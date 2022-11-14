Pushpa 2 Release Date: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer To Hit Theatres In 2024? Know Here

Ever since Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has been released, fans have been eagerly waiting for its sequel – Pushpa: The Rule. However, looks like fans have to wait a little longer for the release. If recent reports are to be believed, the makers of Pushpa 2 are planning to release the film in early 2024.

A source cited by Pinkvilla claimed that the makers want to make the sequel ‘bigger and better’ than its first part. Not just this, but the entertainment portal also claimed that the film shoot schedule of the film is likely to begin in December this year.

“Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to make sure Pushpa 2 also becomes bigger and better than Pushpa: The Rise. He has planned a lot of test shoots in Bangkok and other places and once he is satisfied with the output, he will go ahead with the final shoot which is likely to begin in the first week of December,” the source said.

“Sukumar’s perfection will lead delay in the film’s release. He doesn’t want to rush to complete the shoot and hence, the makers, for now, have decided to release Pushpa 2 somewhere in March-April 2024,” the source added.

In October this year, Allu Arjun talked about how Pushpa: The Rise was celebrated by everyone across the country. “I am very glad that we do have our differences. The beauty of this country is its diversity. But when this movie (Pushpa: The Rise) was made, it was celebrated by India. We are all sons and daughters of the Indian film industry. We are all proud that it is Indian cinema’s victory. We are so glad that we could serve the country with entertainment in these tough times,” he said while accepting ‘CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022’ Award in New Delhi.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa-The Rise was a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama that depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film featured Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

