After the tremendous success of Pushpa: The Rise, fans of Allu Arjun are waiting with bated breath for the release of its sequel - Pushpa: The Rule. The actor’s frenzied stardom has increased ever since the makers announced that Pushpa 2 has gone on floors. Now, cine-goers seem to be all ears to learn about further updates on the upcoming Sukumar directorial. Now, it has been unveiled that Allu Arjun has wrapped up his shooting schedule in Vishakhapatnam’s Vizag. The actor shared the latest announcement to the masses in his Instagram stories.

Dropping a picture of the sandy sea beach of Vizag, AA penned, “Thank You Vizag.” The actor sank his feet into the wet sand as he appeared to admire the tranquil blue sea, laden with rocks. Donning an all-black ensemble, and sporting long hair he turned his back away from the camera, enjoying the view.

In the following snap, Allu Arjun shared a picture of a bluish board on the sand, with the city name embedded on it. “Always special,” he wrote, adding the white outline of a heart.

Earlier in January the makers of Pushpa 2 accompanied by the major cast members arrived at Vizag for the film’s shoot. On January 19, Allu Arjun was spotted at the airport. ETimes reports that the filming kickstarted on January 21. Intense action sequences were reportedly shot in the 10-day shooting schedule. Check out this Twitter post where the actor can be seen greeting his fans with folded hands as flower petals are showered on him.

Helmed by Sukumar, the first part of Pushpa became a rage among fans, with the film’s songs like Oo Antava, Srivalli, and Sami Sami becoming instant chartbusters. Reports claim that after the completion of Pushpa 2’s filming in Vizag, the team will be heading to Hyderabad to resume the shooting of its second segment.

Along with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna will once again reprise her role as Srivalli in the upcoming big-budget cinematic venture. Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and Dhananjaya are also roped in to play pivotal roles, accompanied by fresh faces. Puspa 2 is currently in the production phase.

Read all the Latest Movies News here