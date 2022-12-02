Pushpa 2 To Bimbisara 2: A List Of Telugu Film Sequels To Hit The Theatres In 2023

The last few years have been highly successful for the Telugu film industry. With impressive storytelling, shocking plot twists, high-octane action sequences, and powerful performances, various Tollywood films – from Pushpa: The Rise to Bimbisara – ruled audiences’ hearts and rocked the box office. And, the much-awaited sequels of some of these blockbuster films are expected to rule the theatres in 2023. Take a look at the list of film sequels that are slated to release next year:

Pushpa: The Rule - Sukumar

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise impressed fans and film critics with its jaw-dropping action sequences. Now, fans are waiting for the release of Pushpa 2 with bated breath. If reports are to be believed, Pushpa: The Rule will premiere in late 2023. Besides Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will also reprise their roles from the original film in its sequel.

Bimbisara 2 - Vassishta Mallidi

Popular Telugu actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s fantasy action drama Bimbisara was a smashing hit at the box office. Helmed by debutant director Vassishta Mallidi, Bimbisara earned huge numbers, paving way for its sequel. The director has confirmed that he is working on the script for the sequel and that the film was in the pre-production phase. If reports are to be believed, Bimbisara 2 will be released in August, next year.

Tillu Square - Mallik Ram

Actor Siddu Jonnalagadda took viewers on a laugh riot with the crime comedy film DJ Tillu. Following the success of the 2022 film, Siddu announced its sequel, titled Tillu Square, bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments. Anupama Parameshwaran will be playing the female lead in the upcoming flick. According to reports, Tillu Square is expected to release in 2023.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 – Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 opened to rave reviews with its big-screen debut. One of the highlights of the epic period actioner was the exemplary performances by its cast, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Ponniyin Selvan 2, which is slated to hit the silver screen next year in April. As per reports, the film is currently in the post-production phase.

Goodachari 2 - Rahul Pakala

The 2018 movie Goodachari, starring Adivi Sesh in the lead, took viewers on a spine-chilling ride. The spy thriller was not only critically lauded but was also a commercial success. Not so long ago, it was reported that Goodachari 2 is in the making. The sequel, which was originally expected to release in 2022, got postponed due to unknown reasons and will now make its way to theatres in 2023.

