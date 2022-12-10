Pushpa 2 Update: Allu Arjun Begins Prep, To Start Shooting From Dec 12 In Hyderabad

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies. While it has been making headlines for a long time, it has now been reported that Allu Arjun will begin shooting for the sequel of his blockbuster film from December 12 in Hyderabad.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the Telugu superstar has returned from Russia and already started preparing for his role in Pushpa 2. “AA returned to India at midnight after promoting Pushpa: The Rise in Russia. There’s no break for him as he begins prep up from today," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

“Bunny is literally living the suitcase life, as he runs back and forth to fulfill his work commitments. He is having a very jam-packed schedule for the next 15 days," the source added. Report also shared that some test shoots with Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2 were also done last month, a glimpses of which will now be released on December 17 i.e one year since Pushpa: The Rise release.

Last month, it was also reported that the makers of Pushpa are planning to release the sequel in early 2024. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Pushpa: The Rise was a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama which was written and directed by Sukumar. The film depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Pushpa was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. It became an instant blockbuster after its release and broke several records at the box office. In October this year, Allu Arjun also talked about how Pushpa: The Rise was celebrated by everyone across the country.

“I am very glad that we do have our differences. The beauty of this country is its diversity. But when this movie (Pushpa: The Rise) was made, it was celebrated by India. We are all sons and daughters of the Indian film industry. We are all proud that it is Indian cinema’s victory. We are so glad that we could serve the country with entertainment in these tough times," he said while accepting ‘CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022’ Award in New Delhi.

