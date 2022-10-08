Pushpa 2 Update: Arjun Kapoor Not a Part of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer, Producer Confirms

When Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released in December last year, it became an instant hit. The film brought the audience back into theatres after the coronavirus pandemic and smashed several box office records. It recorded a business of more than Rs 300 crore worldwide. Since then, fans have been waiting for the sequel of the movie. Amid all this, it was recently reported that Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is also likely to feature in Pushpa 2. However, the producer of the movie has now confirmed that Arjun is not a part of Pushpa: The Rule.

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, producer Naveen Yerneni revealed that Arjun will not be a part of Pushpa 2 and also shared that the shooting of the film will begin by the end of this month. “Fahadh Faasil is doing the role. So it’s hundred percent false news. We will start shooting (for Pushpa 2) from this month end. Between 20th and 30th we will start the shoot. Initially, we will be shooting in Hyderabad and then we will go to the forest and other locations,” he said.

Last month, Rashmika Mandanna took to social media and shared a glimpse of the Pushpa 2 Pooja ceremony, leaving fans super excited. Prior to this, it was being said that Rashmika Mandanna’s character Srivalli will be killed in the sequel. However, later, the producer of the film dismissed all such reports and called them ‘nonsense’.