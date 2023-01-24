‘Pushpa 2 Will Be Something Beyond The First Part’: Rashmika Mandana

Fans of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are eagerly waiting for the second instalment of Pushpa. Makers have already started shooting and it is going on smoothly. Director Sukumar has increased the pace of the shooting of this film. Pushpa 2 movie is being made wonderfully as a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. Bunny, who got huge success with Pushpa under the direction of Sukumar, is making this sequel his next film. Rashmika Mandanna, who acted in the first part, is also playing the female lead in the sequel.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Rashmika shared some insights into the shooting of Pushpa 2. Rashmika said, “Pushpa 2 will be something beyond the first part of the movie. Currently, the shooting of this movie is going on in Visakhapatnam. Crucial scenes are being shot on Allu Arjun and other cast members." Rashmika said that she will step on the sets of Pushpa 2 in February, adding, “this movie will be mind-blowing."

Rashmika Mandanna further said, “The script written by Sukumar sir is amazing. The second part will be more highlighted than the first part. That’s something fabulous. Wow, it has given wings to the expectations of Bunny fans.” She said that she will be seen with more intensity in her performance this time.

Sukumar has planned to make Allu Arjun, who is currently enjoying a pan-India image, a pan-world craze. This Pushpa 2 movie is being made with world-class quality. Moreover, Sukku has set a target to release in more than 20 countries at the same time.

Pushpa: The Rise was released on December 17, 2021. The film received generally positive to mixed reviews from critics who praised the performances of Allu Arjun, Sunil, and Fahadh Faasil, action choreography, cinematography, direction, and soundtrack were on point. The film was commercially successful, grossing ₹350.3 to ₹373 crores at the box office, and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021.

