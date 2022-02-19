Pushpa Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj Gives Sassy Reply To Journalist Age Shaming Her

Anasuya Bharadwaj has successfully established herself as a leading actress in Telugu film industry. She is also a popular TV anchor. The actress adds her own charm to Jabardasth Comedy show with exemplary hosting. Anasuya possesses a very happy go lucky demeanour but recently she couldn’t help calling out a journalist who age shamed her. She expressed anger over this journalist in a tweet.

Anasuya attached the link to an article written by this journalist. Replying to journalist Satvika (the writer of this article) the actress said that she is 36 and not 40+. Anasuya wrote further that age ascending is inevitable and she doesn’t shy away from this fact. The actress added that she promises to look good and age gracefully. Anasuya wrote that journalists like her (Satvika) should consider their profession with honesty and ethics. The actress ended her tweet writing that it is high time journalists should practice ethics and wished Satvika good luck for future.

Hello Satvika(the journalist of this article)I am not 40+..I am 36..age ascending is inevitable & I never shy away to that fact..(but I promise to look good & age gracefully)But journalists like you should consider your profession with Honesty & Ethics..its high time..Goodluck 😊 https://t.co/tJFZ0G1gVk— Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) February 18, 2022

Anasuya also wrote in the comment section thanking Savita for all the nice and not so nice things she had included in the article. She added further that everyone should pursue their responsibilities and jobs with good intentions making this world a better place for living. Anasuya added that criticism should be made for encouraging someone and not to demotivate.

Also! Thank you for all the nice things and not so nice things you put forth! But we would be in a better place to live in if we do our jobs and responsibilities with good intentions.. criticise to better/encourage .. not to curb down.. 😌— Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) February 18, 2022

Anasuya advised Satvika for using decent terminology in the description. The anchor said that journalism is a very powerful weapon and should be used carefully before it backfires at you.

Use decent terminology in the description.. that way.. you would be considered with respect too.. its give and take you know.. that’s what one takes for granted these days.. Journalism is a very powerful weapon.. handle it right before it backfires at you.. 🙂— Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) February 18, 2022

Anasuya knows how to give a befitting reply to the trolls. Recently, she was age shamed by a troll. The actress was asked by a troll whether she should be called as Akka (sister) or aunty. The actress said that he doesn’t have the authority to call her by either of these names. Anasuya wrote that calling these names will make her doubt about his upbringing. The actress pointed out that he asked her this question with the purpose of age shaming.

