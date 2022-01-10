Pushpa Actress Rashmika Mandanna Listens, Dances to BTS Songs But Doesn't Post Her Videos

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently seen alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise, took out some time from her busy schedule and interacted with her fans on social media on Sunday. The actress answered several questions about her personal and professional life during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. Thanks to the session, fans of Rashmika now know one more interesting fact about the actress. She loves to sing and dance to BTS songs. Yes, Rashmika Mandanna is also a BTS ARMY. The K-pop group has several celebrities as their fans across the world.

On Sunday, a user asked Rashmika during the AMA session to “listen and dance to BTS songs" and post videos of them. The actress replied, “I listen, I dance, just don’t post," with laughing icons.

Rashmika Mandanna also asked her fans which Korean drama she should watch during the interaction.

Rashmika was last seen in Pushpa. The film, which first released in theatres and now has been streaming on Prime Videos, is co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Allu Arjun plays a sandalwood smuggler while Rashmika stars as his wife in Pushpa, which is reportedly based on real-life incidents about the red sandalwood smugglers in Rayalseema, Andhra Pradesh. The film released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada and is directed by Sukumar.

Check out her look poster from Pushpa here:

Rashmika started her career as a model for cosmetic brands and now she is one of the top actresses in south cinema. She is all set to make her foray into Bollywood this year opposite Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Mission Majnu.’

A couple of days ago, the actress summed up her 2021 with this post:

Rashmika Mandanna is known for her performances in films like Kirik Party, Geetha Govindam, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Bheeshma, Pogaru and Sulthan.

