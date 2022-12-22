Pushpa: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Film Flops In Russia With Loss of Rs 3 Cr?

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise was widely loved and appreciated when it was released in India in December 2021. While the film was recently released in Russia, looks like it failed to impress the audience there. As reported by Koimoi, Pushpa, which was released in Russia on December 8, was out of most theatres in just 3 days. Not just this, but the film has reportedly resulted in a loss of Rs 3 crores for the makers, which they had spent on heavy promotional campaigns in the country.

This box office loss in Russia comes despite heavy promotions by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the country ahead of their film’s release. The two had taken part in several interviews and press conferences. Pushpa even had a special premiere in Moscow on December 1 and in St. Petersburg on December 3 in the presence of the cast and crew. The film was also premiered at the opening ceremony of The fifth Indian Film Festival was held in 24 Russian cities. It was then released in all other Russian cities on December 8, 2022.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa-The Rise was a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama that depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. It was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. The film was released in December last year in India and was a massive box-office blockbuster. It had collected more than Rs 250 crores.

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rule has also been making headlines for a long time now. Earlier, the film’s producer Y Ravi Shankar shared that Pushpa 2 will be released in India and Russia on the same day. “Exactly (that will happen). Few more countries will also be included as we go along in the process. (However), the first one to be finalised is Russia," he told Pinkvilla.

