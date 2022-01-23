The Pushpa fever is clearly not dying anytime soon. A proof of it has been shown by Aussie cricketer David Warner. The sportsman on Sunday took to Instagram to show that not only he and his wife Candice Warner but their daughters Ivy Mae Warner, Indi Rae Warner and Isla Rose Warner are also hooked to the songs from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s film.

In the video, the three girls were seen dressed in their bathing suits and dancing to the song Saami Saami. Warner’s daughters tried to adorably imitate Rashmika’s hook step from the song. The cricketer shared the video with the caption, “Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad 😂😂 #pushpa @candywarner1."

Allu Arjun took to the comments section and praised the girls. He said, “Sooo cuteee 😂❤️❤️." Responding to the actor, Warner said, “@alluarjunonline they love the song soo much."

Earlier this week, Warner shared a video in which he channelled his inner Pushpa Raj. He was seen imitating Allu Arjun from the film while the song Srivalli played in the background. Warner shared the video with the caption, “#pushpa what’s next??" He added in the comments section, “Naautu naautu too hard," with a bunch of laughing emojis. The video left Allu Arjun in splits. He dropped a series of laughing, fire, and thumbs-up emojis.

Warner has often shown his love for Allu Arjun and the Telugu film industry. He has shared a few videos in the past in which he morphed himself into hit Telugu movies, including Baahubali.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is set to return with Pushpa 2, titled Pushpa: The Rule, with Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil. Fahadh was introduced as the villain in Pushpa: The Rise. He also has a few other movies in the making, including Icon and AA 21.

