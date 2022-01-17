Pushpa: Allu Arjun's Srivalli Hook Step Comes in Handy for Man Boarding Mumbai Local, See Hilarous Video

Allu Arjun has hit gold with his latest release, Pushpa: The Rise. From action scenes, to songs and dance steps, the audience have loved every bit of the film. Hook steps from the dance numbers have become popular on social media, with fans recreating them in their own way.

Recently, a video of a man boarding a local train while performing the hook step from the romantic song Srivalli has gone viral. In the song, Allu Arjun is seen dancing in a particular fashion with one shoulder lifted up and dragging his feet. The man is seen copying the same as he navigates through the crowd at the train station.

Another song, Saami, has also become a favourite among Instagram users. Warda Nadiadwala, producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife, son the occasion of Pongal, shared her short Reel, in which she’s showing her moves to Saami Saami. Clad in an orange and gold sari, she shared her reel wishing everyone on the auspicious festival, she wrote, “and Pongal ki khushi mein here’s Ma Saami… Couldn’t resist love love love this track.” Tagging Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana, the lead pair of the film, Warda added, “Nicely done! Love love love it!!” with heart and love emojis.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa fever is not going down anytime soon. Recently, Amul celebrated the success of the film in its new ad that features cartoons of Allu Arjun and his co-star Rashmika Mandanna’s characters from the movie. They are seen enjoying slices of bread covered in butter. The taglines ‘Pushpack the slice’ and ‘Have some Amullu, Arjun’ have also caught the attention of the superstar himself. He left heart emojis in the comment section and wrote, ‘Allu to Mallu to Amullu Arjun’.

Allu Arjun, in a recent interaction, had promised that part 2 of the film is going to be bigger and better. The film was released in multiple languages along with Hindi. Seeing the craze among Hindi audiences, the Telugu superstar expressed he is quite overwhelmed with all the love.

