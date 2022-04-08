Pushpa Chaudhari, Who Played Vandi Atya in Devmanus, Enters Season 2

Devmanus 2, the second season of the Marathi crime thriller, was launched following the first season’s popularity among the masses. Apart from Bajya, Namya, Tonya, Babu, Mangal, Saru Ajji, and Dimple, the makers have introduced many new characters to the show.

The daily show viewers were upset after the character of Vandi Atya was dropped. Now, however, as per the latest update, actor Pushpa Chaudhari, who played the role of Vandi Atya in the first season, has re-entered the series.

The veteran actor, elated to again become part of the show, shared the news on her Instagram page and wrote, “Many people who love the role of Vandi Atya, the godman, used to ask me why I don’t see this season. But now that wait is over and don’t forget to watch the Devmanus serial from today at 10-30 pm. Hey, I got an amazing entry. If we don’t get together at night, then the next day it will be another episode.”

In another post, she shared a video and wrote, “Since yesterday, I have made an entry in the TV serial Devmanus 2 on Zee Marathi. Of the first godman. In the area, you all took Vandi Atya by the head. Even after watching yesterday’s episode, some people appreciated it by calling and some by texting. Many people captured the video and sent it. May such love and blessings be with me forever.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CcA99luKIW5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Besides being an actor, Pushpa Chaudhari has also performed as a singer in many programmes. She is also active in the social media space.

Speaking of the show, Devmanus is the most-watched Marathi television show, centred around an intriguing narrative. The makers keep on introducing new twists and turns to the show to make it more interesting.

