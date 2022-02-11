Pushpa Composer Devi Sri Prasad Roped In For Varun Dhawan's Next With Nitesh Tiwari: Report

Devi Sri Prasad has delivered two of the most popular songs of 2021 with Pushpa. It has been over two months since the film released but people cannot get enough of the item track Oo Antava, which featured Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Srivalli. While people continue to enjoy the track, Devi Sri Prasad is all set to compose the songs for Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film. A new report has suggested that Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in the sensational music composer for Varun’s first film with Nitesh Tiwari. The report also added that Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the whole album.

A source informed Pinkvilla that the Nitesh and Sajid are hoping to recreate the combination of entertainment and music much like how they did in Chhichhore. Given the plot of the story, the duo felt that Devi Sri Prasad would be the perfect pick. “Given the premise and world of this film, they have decided to get DSP aka. Devi Sri Prasad to compose the entire album of the film,” the source said.

Going by how catchy the songs of Pushpa have been, especially Oo Antava and Srivalli, it wouldn’t be surprising if Devi Sri Prasad has the Hindi audience grooving with his songs for the movie. While this might be among his first few Hindi films since the release of Pushpa, Devi Sri Prasad’s tunes have been earworms for music lovers in the past. His song Ringa Ringa was adapted as Dhinka Chika for Salman Khan’s Ready. His song Seeti Maar, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, was remixed for Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai last year.

The report also revealed that Varun and Nitesh would be starting the shoot for the film in the middle of March. While not much is known about the plot, it has been revealed that the film will be shot at multiple locations over the course of three months.

