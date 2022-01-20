Pushpa Composer Devi Sri Prasad: Was Thrilled When Rohit Shetty Called Me for a Song in Cirkus | Exclusive

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise has been a phenomenal success. Originally in Telugu, the film directed by Sukumar and also featuring Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles, has done staggering business in other languages, including Hindi. Apart from the script and the acting, the songs have been appreciated too. Renowned composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) is the face behind the popular songs of Pushpa and the Hindi version of the songs has been presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The Hindi songs of the film are not only being received well by the masses, but they are taking the internet by storm as they are part of top 5 charts on YouTube. While Srivalli is trending at number one position followed by Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega at second position, Sami Sami is also trending at number four.

The music composer has earlier composed for Salman Khan’s Raadhe and Ready. Ask him about doing a straight Hindi film and he says, “I am looking forward to doing it. Language has never been a barrier for me. I have already composed a song for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. I am in talks with a couple of more films but once this lockdown situation gets over, we will be able to get more clarity. I am also excited as I am coming up with a few Hindi singles this year. It was supposed to happen last year but things got a bit delayed due to the second wave. But I made use of the time and have just tried to come up with better work."

Talking about working with Rohit Shetty for Cirkus, he said, “I was thrilled when I got a call from Rohit Shetty sir. I am really excited about this collaboration. We have already done the song, and it is the kind of track that I always wanted to compose in Hindi. It has a nice melody but it also has a sweet lovable groove to it. Rohit sir is one of the coolest director I have met. I can’t reveal much right now but I am hoping that the audience will fall in love with the song and show the same appreciation that they have throughout my career."

DSP recalled the first time he met Ranveer, “I remember Kamal Hasaan sir introduced me to Ranveer at an event. He saw me and started dancing and he spoke to me about my songs and told me that he performed on one of my songs at some event. He is a star. I love his energy. His performance in all his films is so amazing. I am really happy to be associated with him and Rohit sir."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.