Pushpa Fame Allu Arjun Talks About Working In a Hindi Movie: 'Out of My Comfort Zone But...'

Allu Arjun’s popularity multiplied after the release of Pushpa: The Rise earlier this year. Since then, the actor has been ruling headlines and has become everyone’s favourite. However, will he be working in a Bollywood movie soon?

In a recent interview, the actor was asked about Mahesh Babu’s ‘Bollywood cannot afford me’ controversy. To this, the Pushpa fame mentioned that even though acting in Hindi is out of his comfort zone, he does not mind working in a Bollywood movie. ““Acting in Hindi is a little out of my comfort zone for now, but once there is a requirement, I’ll go all-out,” he said as cited by India Today.

In January this year too, Allu Arjun mentioned that he is open to the idea of working in a Bollywood movie. “I have got an offer but nothing concrete or exciting. Hopefully soon (it will happen). It does take courage, you have to risk it (to work in another industry),” he told PTI.

However, Allu Arjun had also clarified that does not wish to play a ‘second role’ in Hindi movies. “When we are the protagonist of the films that we do, anybody who comes to us will only come with the offer to play a protagonist, I would not be interested in anything (else). And it is very well understood. Even the other person will not come and it doesn’t make sense to ask such a big star to play a second role as it damages the film, they also know it. You have to work as a protagonist, as a main lead,” he added.

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu sparked controversy earlier this year when he said that he doesn’t want to work in an industry (Bollywood) that cannot afford him. He was asked about his Hindi debut to which the actor said, “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here (in South) is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier.” Later, Mahesh Babu’s team issued a statement saying his statement ‘was blown out of proportion’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.