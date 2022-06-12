Pushpa Fame Devi Sri Prasad to Compose Music for Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal: ‘It’s Coming Out Beautifully’

Devi Sri Prasad has given a massive hit with the success of Pushpa: The Rise. What was more important was the fact that the songs were a hit not just in Andra Pradesh and Telangana, but Pan India. Reports had also been doing the rounds that he would be scoring the music for Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Now, the music composer has confirmed that he has come on board for Nitesh iwari’s Bawaal, which will star Janhvi Kapoor and Vaun Dhawan in the lead.

In an interview with PTI, Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) revealed, “I am working on ‘Bawaal’. It is coming out beautifully with Nitesh sir and lyricist Amitabh (Bhattacharya). We have gelled so well. In the south, I compose all my songs and also score for the films. In fact, in ‘Pushpa’, Karan Johar sir told me how he fell in love with the music and the background score. “When I heard the subject of ‘Bawaal’, I more or less explained the whole graph of music, from the first song to the last, and also the background score. Nitesh sir, Sajid sir fell in love with it.”

Adding that he is consciously choosing to work more on Hindi films, DSP said, “Previously, whenever I was approached, I was always in Chennai working on Tamil and Telugu films, so I could not give much time to Hindi. But after the lockdown, I made it a point that I should work more in Hindi.”

Talking about Pushpa and its success, he said, “Pushpa has changed a lot of things for me. All the songs of the film became chartbusters at the same time. That gives you immense credibility, more than delivering one or two hits here and there. There will be a challenge for ‘Pushpa 2’, but one shouldn’t bother about that, only then will you be able to do your work properly.”

DSP had previously composed Bollywood songs like “Dhinka Chika” (‘Ready’), “Seeti Maar” (‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’) and “Aa Ante Amalapuram” (‘Maximum’).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.