Pushpa: Fans Celebrate One Year of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Blockbuster Film

Pushpa: The Rise became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year when it was first released. Allu Arjun’s stellar performance matched with impressive characterisation, action sequences, direction and musical score was widely received by the audience and the critics. It also piqued the interest of fans as they have been eagerly waiting for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. With the action film clocking a year, fans are celebrating the day by remembering the iconic pair of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and the two chartbusters from Pushpa, Srivalli and Oo Antava.

On Saturday, several fans swarmed the popular social media platform with tweets about the actors and the song. One of them wrote, “All the songs of Pushpa movie because blockbuster just like the movie became a blockbuster at the box office". Another one tweeted out, “This year best song is Srivalli allu rashmika and we want more song like this one." Someone also tweeted, “Fabulous Movie “Pushpa" gave me the lovely song Srivalli Allu Rashmika for my playlist." Another fan wrote,

“Wow guys remembering the masterpiece pushpa for completing 1 year and watching again to see all gem characters and to listen the dialogue “Flower Nahi Fire hun mein" and see our Srivalli Allu Rashmika."

Rashmika herself shared a collage of shots from the film on her Instagram story.

According to fresh reports, the cast and crew of Pushpa have finally returned from Russia after the grand premiere of their magnum opus and are going to kickstart the shooting for Pushpa 2. Filmmaker Sukumar is determined to make the sequel on a grand scale and with more entertaining factors. As such, in order to entertain the audience to the max, Sukumar would be roping in Ram Charan. The two have previously worked together for Rangasthalam which was a huge blockbuster at the Box Office. Although, the makers haven’t made any official announcements as such regarding Ram Charan’s cameo, the speculations about RRR star sharing screen space with Allu Arjun have successfully managed to amp up the fans.

Pushpa: The Rise was a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama which was written and directed by Sukumar. The film depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Pushpa was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. It became an instant blockbuster after its release and broke several records at the box office. In October this year, Allu Arjun also talked about how Pushpa: The Rise was celebrated by everyone across the country.

“I am very glad that we do have our differences. The beauty of this country is its diversity. But when this movie (Pushpa: The Rise) was made, it was celebrated by India. We are all sons and daughters of the Indian film industry. We are all proud that it is Indian cinema’s victory. We are so glad that we could serve the country with entertainment in these tough times," he said while accepting ‘CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022’ Award in New Delhi.

