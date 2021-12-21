'Pushpa' Makers Remove Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna's 'Bold Chest Touching' Scene on Fans' Demand

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise - Part I’ has been doing phenomenally well at the box office since its release. However, the film faced the wrath of a certain section of the audience who strongly objected to a bold “chest touching" scene between Allu Arjun and Rashmika. The makers have reportedly given in to fans’ demand and have decided to chop off the controversial scene from the movie, reports BollywoodLife.com

In the particular scene, Srivalli (played by Rashmika Mandanna) starts to reciprocate her feelings to Pushpa Raj (played by Allu Arjun). Pushpa Raj is then seen touching Srivalli’s chest, while in a public place. The scene didn’t go down well with the Telugu family audience. On the fans’ demand, the makers have removed the scene in Pushpa: The Rise.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise- Part I’ continues to set the box office on fire, edging towards the Rs 200 crore mark in just three days. The film has crossed 2.6 million tickets sold on BookMyShow at the end of the first weekend, marking the highest ever advance sales clocked for Allu Arjun so far.

Currently, the film’s total collection stands at USD 21 million (Rs 159 crore). The film hit a peak of 31 tickets sold per second at 9:38 pm on December 16th becoming the second-highest film in terms of tickets sold per second on BookMyShow, only behind Baahubali 2. Pushpa: The Rise also marks the highest ever advance sales clocked for Allu Arjun through his filmography so far, beating Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which earlier held the pole position on advance sales for the actor on the platform. Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai are amongst the top cities where audiences are rushing to catch the movie in cinemas.

