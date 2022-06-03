Pushpa Music Director Devi Sri Prasad: Will Give More Time To Hindi Films

Released on December 17 last year, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise managed to create quite a stir among the moviegoers. People not only loved its storyline but also got hooked to the music album. With the Hindi version of the film released later, the popularity quotient only went a notch higher. While the original Telugu film has five songs, among them Srivalli, sung by Javed Ali, and Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava by Indravathi Chauhan, are the most popular.

The music director of Pushpa, Devi Sri Prasad believes that the success of Pushpa is a “testament” to the age-old saying – music has no language. So far in his career, DSP has never really prioritised Hindi films, but the music composer reveals that lately, his approach has changed.

While speaking to ETimes, Prasad highlighted that usually when songs travel from one language to other, they lose their charm. Hence, his focus was to do the small things right, and ensure that the expressions of the song don’t go wrong. Prasad said, “Every language has a different charm. The key is that no matter what language, the poetry of the song should not get lost.” The music director primarily works in three languages i.e. Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi – and while creating music for a film – he works “parallel on different languages.”

Following the popularity of Pushpa’s music album, DSP has got a number of opportunities in Bollywood too. He admitted that he didn't always give Hindi films priority, however, his approach has changed lately. He explains, “Earlier, I was always working out of Chennai and focussing on Telugu and Tamil songs and not really focussing too much on Hindi. But after the lockdown, I have decided that I should give more time to Hindi, too.”

Prasad will now be composing music for Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Along with this, he is also working on Varun Dhawan's Bawaal.

