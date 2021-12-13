Pushpa Song Oo Antava Teaser: Samantha Akkineni Burns Up Screen in Her Sexiest Avatar With Allu Arjun

The teaser for the much-awaited song ‘Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is out and we must say that Samantha Akkineni has delivered an electrifying performance in more ways than one. ‘Oo Antava’ marks Samantha’s first-ever dance special number but the actress has once again proved that she can ace pretty much anything and everything.

The makers of the film on Monday treated fans to a teaser of the song. Posting the glimpse on social media, the makers wrote that Samantha was “killing it," and we couldn’t agree more. In the song, Samantha is seen in a never-seen-before avatar and shows off some sexy dance moves as Allu Arjun joins her. The song is sung by Indravathi Chauhan.

Musician Devi Sri Prasad has composed the peppy number for the film. Notably, Prasad’s music composition is known for giving the best item numbers in Telugu films.

Cashing in on the hype around the film and the actress herself, Mythri Movie Makers earlier dropped a sneak peek at the song. They shared a back shot of the actress in the poster for the song, without revealing her face. “A Rocking Number with Icon Star @alluarjun & @Samanthaprabhu2 being shot in a gigantic set. Get ready to witness the ‘Sizzling Song of The Year’ soon," their official Twitter handle said.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in an important role. Actor Sunil, actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, and others are to appear in important roles as well. The multi-starrer, multi-lingual movie will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

After her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and the success of The Family Man 2, Samantha has been making news with her every move. The item song in Pushpa is one of her most-anticipated upcoming projects.

