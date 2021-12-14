Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Issues Clarification After Fans Get Severely Injured at Meet-and-greet Event

Allu Arjun has issued an official statement after his fans got severely injured following the cancellation of a meet-and-greet event at the N-Convention Center in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

The incident occurred when the event organisers, who allegedly got cop permission for allowing only 200 persons, let nearly 2,000 persons enter the venue. However, due to unforeseen reasons, the program and a photo session were cancelled by the Telugu star which irked his fans, reports Telangana Today.

Now, Allu Arjun, who is currently busy promoting his highly-anticipated film Pushpa: The Rise, has issued a clarification on his Instagram Story. “I got to know about the unfortunate incident of my fans getting injured at a fan meet event today. My team is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Henceforth, I will take a lot of care to ensure that such incidents don’t happen again. Your love and admiration is my biggest asset and I am never going to take them for granted," the actor said.

On Monday, the actor attended a pre-release event of Pushpa along with co-star Rashmika Mandanna. During the event, the actor thanked all technicians and his co-stars who worked on Pushpa for about two years. He also shared his excitement about sharing screen space with Fahadh Faasil. “Fahadh Faasil is my brother from another motherland. It was a pleasure to have you play Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa. Looking forward to seeing you soon. I respect him a lot as an actor. I genuinely enjoyed watching him perform live. I hope you will also enjoy both our performances on screen,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.com.

Meanwhile, the teaser for the much-awaited song ‘Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was released on Monday. ‘Oo Antava’ features Samantha Akkineni and Allu Arjun and marks the Family Man 2 star’s first-ever dance special number.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa also features Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles. The multi-starrer, multi-lingual movie will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

