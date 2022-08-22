Pushpa Star Allu Arjun, K-pop Group TRI.BE Set Dance Floor On Fire In Armaan Malik's New Song Memu Aagamu

Never in our wildest of dreams would have we imagined Allu Arjun grooving with K-pop group TRI.BE but here we are! The Telugu superstar, who began filming for the highly-anticipated film Pushpa 2, appeared in the music video of Armaan Malik’s new track Memu Aagamu. The singer collaborated with TRI.BE for a special song for Coke Studio India.

While members of TRI.BE sang the song along with Armaan, they were also seen matching steps with Allu Arjun. The Telugu star, known for his impressive dance moves, shined in the video but TRI.BE also gave him tough competition. At one point in the video, the members also recreated steps from the song Saami Saami from his hit film Pushpa, leaving him stunned.

Sharing the video, Armaan wrote, “Unleashing the Real Magic of music and collaborations – our anthem #MemuAagamu is OUT NOW everywhere! ❤️‍ You #WontStop grooving to this one!”

Fans have been showering the song with love since it was released. “#MemuAagamu is such a vibe. Loved it so very much ❤ You’ll have nailed it and how,” a fan said. “This is a literal BANGER ❤ can’t stop and won’t stop viby, dancing and listening to #MemuAagamu,” added another. “Hit combo never disappoints…coke studio never disappoints…AA never disappoints with his Swag Moves….Arman malik never disappoints with his Vocals…finally uniqueness of collaborating with Kpop music seems to be not disappointing too….This is a beautiful dance number with excellent music and choreography…special mention for AA and A Malik, they were just lit,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun also made headlines for other reasons today. The actor began filming for Pushpa 2 on Monday. A special puja was hosted and the shoot commenced. Pushpa 2 has Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj while Rashmika Mandanna also returns as Srivalli.

Besides this, the actor took to his social media handles to share pictures from New York, where he represented India at one of the most well-known annual events organised by the Indian diaspora in the US – the India Day parade. On Monday, the actor took to his social media handles to share pictures from the event. Arjun was honoured as Grand Marshal at the India Day parade by NYC Mayor Eric Adams. They both perform the viral ‘Main Jhukega Nahi’ move.

