Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Rejects Whopping Amount, Decides Not To Feature In a Tobacco Endorsement

After leaving his worldwide fans awestruck with his phenomenal acting prowess in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise, South superstar Allu Arjun has yet again won millions of hearts. This time the actor has made it to the headlines not for any of his films, but for rejecting an endorsement despite getting an offer of a hefty amount.

As per a recent report by Pinkvilla, the Pushpa actor was offered a huge amount of money from a tobacco company to endorse their product. However, the fitness enthusiast was quick to refuse it. Reportedly, the actor refused the commercial because he doesn’t want “his fans to watch the ad and start consuming the product” which can eventually lead to an “addiction”.

“AA received a hefty sum for a tobacco brand endorsement but he rejected it without a second thought as he personally does not consume it,” the source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. While addressing his roles in the films, which sometimes demand him to smoke on screen, the source said, “While smoking in movies is something that’s not in his control, whenever possible he has amplified the message of being against the idea of consumption.”

Time and again, Allu Arjun has been very outspoken about not consuming tobacco products. He has even urged his fans to quit smoking. If the above-cited incident is to be believed, the actor has once again maintained his firm stand against tobacco.

This isn’t the first time that a celebrity has rejected an endorsement keeping their ideology at the forefront. A few years ago, South Indian actress Sai Pallavi rejected the idea of promoting fairness cream for which she was being paid a whopping amount of Rs 2 crore.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise along with Rashmika Mandanna. The film became one of the biggest post-pandemic blockbusters. Currently, the actor is said to be filming its sequel Pushpa: The Rule.

