Pushpa Star Allu Arjun’s Swag Is Unmissable As He Suits Up For Cover Of Leading Magazine; See Pic

Allu Arjun is one of the much-loved stars in the industry, especially after the cult hit status of his film Pushpa: The Rise. This year has been extra special for Allu Arjun as he won audiences’ hearts with Pushpa, and has been garnering praise from all over the world. The superstar emerged a force to be reckoned with and was referred to as ‘the man who had it all’. Hailing his exceptional work, leading magazine – GQ India featured Allu Arjun on its Awards cover and crowned him the ‘Leading Man’ of the year.

GQ India posted Allu Arjun’s pic on the magazine cover that sees the actor channelling his unmissable swag. Arjun looks handsome as ever in a satin blazer and black pants. He posed like a king on the cover page of the magazine.

Check out the pic here:

Allu Arjun starrer’s Pushpa: The Rise, broke all records and shook the box office even during the COVID-19 pandemic and Allu Arjun starrer went on to cross Rs 350 crore worldwide despite releasing alongside big ticket films like Spiderman and Bollywood releases.

While theatre chains suffered losses and were going through a lull, Allu’s Pushpa-The Rise gave several of them respite and also in a way opened the Hindi speaking market to the rich content the south had to offer. It’s no surprise then that the magazine Awards honoured him with the title of ‘Leading Man’ this year as he looks every bit like the superstar he is!

Allu Arjun’s powerhouse performance in Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 placed him at the centre of global film culture. With his dramatic performances and breakthrough dance moves, the actor is now successfully transcending borders—with the whole world watching. From dominating theatres in 2021 to now dominating its success on OTT in 2022, the country hails Allu Arjun like never before!

Few days back, a report claimedSuperstar Allu Arjun is heading to Bangkok to shoot an intense fight scene for Pushpa 2. AA began work on Pushpa: The Rule recently and a couple of pictures from the sets have surfaced online recently. It is clear that Allu Arjun is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a blockbuster experience at the cinemas.

While we cannot wait to see what he has in store for us, a Pinkvilla report has claimed that Allu Arjun is heading to Bangkok next week for 15 days for an international schedule of the film. As part of the shoot, he will film a fight sequence and return home just in time to head to Russia for the promotions of Pushpa: The Rise.

Last month, speaking with CNN-News18, Allu Arjun revealed that the team is hoping Pushpa 2 would release in 2023. “We are going to start shooting now. Hopefully next year,” he shared. Pushpa was a massive hit. The film not only did great business with its Telugu version but the Hindi version too surpassed Rs 100 crore collection.

