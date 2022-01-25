Pushpa Star Rashmika Mandanna's Sexy Airport Look in 'Tiniest Denim Shorts Ever' Creates Stir Online

If you got it, flaunt it- at least according to Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna, who has taken over the online world with her incredible dance moves in ‘Sami Sami’ song from Allu Arjun-starrer. The actress was recently snapped exiting Mumbai airport, and her outfit was definitely eye-catching.

For the airport look, Rashmika Mandanna flaunted her toned legs in super short denim shorts, which she paired with an oversize white hoodie, and flip flops. The South star also struck a few poses for paparazzi before sitting in her car. The video of the same has been shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. While a section of the internet was mesmerised by Rashmika’s sexy look, others were not very impressed and called her “overrated".

Rashmika Mandanna has become a household name with her latest outing Pushpa: The Rise. The movie starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika in the lead roles has reportedly garnered over 300 crores at the box office and has also created a number of trends on social media. Talking about the success of the movie, Rashmika told us, “I feel really blessed and happy on the massive success and the humongous response from audiences from all across the country for Pushpa: The Rise. I really thank my fans for showering so much love to the film and Srivalli.”

This was the first time Rashmika was paired opposite Allu Arjun. She said that Allu Arjun was a “wonderful co-star”. “Working with Allu sir was one of the best learning experiences for me. He is a wonderful co-star and more than that a wonderful human being. I had a blast working with him, and can’t wait to get on the sets of Pushpa 2 and start shooting with him again,” she added

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.