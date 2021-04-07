Pushpa Teaser: Allu Arjun is Fierce as Smuggler Pushpa Raj

The teaser of stylish star of Telugu cinema, Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa has been released on Wednesday, ahead of his birthday on April 8. In the one minute, twenty second-long video, we see the star looking fierce as sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj.

The teaser promises high-octane action sequence with Allu Arjun acing the stunts. The teaser also shows a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna in a traditional look.

Take a look at the teaser below:

Pushpa will be released in theatres on August 13. Allu Arjun had shared a new poster of the movie showing him in a rugged look holding an axe, back in January this year. The actor had mentioned in his social media post that he is excited to meet his fans in cinemas this year. The 37-year-old actor also mentioned that he is hoping to create the same magic once again with director Sukumar B and music composer Devi Sri Prasad. Allu Arjun has earlier worked with director Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad in Arya and Arya 2 that came out in 2004 and 2009 respectively.

#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP .@iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13 pic.twitter.com/tH3E6OpVeo— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 28, 2021

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika, actor Fahadh Fasil will be playing the antagonist in the action drama movie. Allu Arjun was last in the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Pooja Hegde.

