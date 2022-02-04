Pushpa The Rise Box Office: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore In Hindi Alone

If you haven’t watched Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise yet, you are certainly living under the rock. The movie is breaking all records, ruling social media and has emerged as one of the biggest post-pandemic super hit films. Even its songs including Saami Saami and Oo Antava have become everyone’s favourite. Everyone on social media seems to be grooving on these songs! While the movie has so far earned over Rs 365 crores, what is surprisingly interesting is its earning in Hindi belts. Currently, in its seventh week, Pushpa: The Rise has crossed Rs 100 crore in Hindi alone.

#Pushpa *HINDI* biz at a glance - *UPDATED* numbers…⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 26.90 cr⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 19.79 cr⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 24.24 cr⭐️ Week 4: ₹ 12.26 cr⭐️ Week 5: ₹ 7.08 cr⭐️ Week 6: ₹ 6.17 cr⭐️ Week 7: ₹ 4.41 crTotal: ₹ 100.85 cr#India biz. #PushpaHindiBLOCKBUSTER. pic.twitter.com/jVvgsDq6U5— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2022

Yes, you read it right. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Friday and mentioned that the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa has also crossed Rs 100 crore on box office. It earned close to Rs 27 crore in its first week and Rs 19.79 crore in its second week. It saw a massive spike in Box office during week three when it earned Rs 24.24 crore. During week four, Pushpa earned 12.26 crore. In the fifth, sixth and seventh weeks, the movie earned Rs 7.08 crore, Rs 6.17 crore and Rs 4.41 crore respectively.

Overall, Pushpa: The Rise has earned Rs365 crore so far worldwide. Earlier, it was also reported that the movie surpassed Baahubali – The Beginning to become the ninth all-time highest fifth-week grosser. While Baahubali – The Beginning had earned Rs 6.09 crore in its fifth week, Pushpa earned Rs 7.06 crore.

For the unversed, Pushpa presents Allu Arjun in and as ‘Pushpa’ who rises in the world of sandalwood smuggling. The superhit movie was written and directed by Sukumar whereas it was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. It also marks the debut of the noted Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in Telugu cinema. The second part of Pushpa titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is also in making and the shooting for the same will begin in March this year.

