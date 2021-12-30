Pushpa: The Rise Director Sukumar Announces Rs 1 lakh Each for Production Crew

Director of recently released Pushpa: The Rise, Sukumar, has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for the production crew of the film. Sukumar made the announcement at the success party of the film as a symbol of gratitude for the cast and crew after the film’s success. An event was organised in Hyderabad, on December 28, to celebrate the success of the film which was attended by the film’s lead pair Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna along with the rest of the cast and crew.

Speaking at the event, Director Sukumar became emotional and lauded his production team for their relentless support. Sukumar said, “The production boys, cameramen, light men and all others worked day and night together for Pushpa. As a token of appreciation, I would like to gift the team Rs 1 lakh each."

Allu Arjun also became very emotional and lauded the efforts of the film’s cast and crew. The actor appreciated Sukumar’s decision. He also thanked Fahadh Faasil for becoming a part of the project. Allu Arjun also promised the fans that the next part of the film will be even bigger.

The Telugu action drama has already collected over Rs 275 crore at the box office and still seeing a good footfall at the theatres. Sukumar announced the reward for the unwavering support of the camera, art and production crew during the shoot. The makers of the film thanked the audience for the success of the film and for making it a blockbuster.

Allu Arjun’s new look and the dialogues in the film are being highly appreciated by the audience. The film has drawn critical acclaim as well as praise from the film fraternity. Seeing the praise all around for the film it was decided by the makers to reward those who worked hard behind the scenes.

The second part of the Telugu film, Pushpa: The Rule is expected to release in December 2022.

