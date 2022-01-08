Pushpa: The Rise Goes Strong On 20th Day, Grosses Over Rs 40 Lakh In Telugu States

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise, which released on 17 December 2021 across five languages, has been running successfully and is still attracting a large crowd in theatres despite the rise in Covid-19 positive cases.

The action drama, directed by Sukumar was made with a whopping budget of Rs 200 – 250 crore and is having its dream run in the theatres. According to reports, as of January 7 the Hindi version of the film has collected over Rs 70 crore at the box office.

The film is still going strong in the south. On 20th day of its release, the film has collected over Rs 40 lakh from Telugu states. The film has so far collected Rs 80 crore in two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Here is a territory wise collection of the film.

Nizam: Rs 36.68 crore, Ceded: Rs 14.20 crore, Uttaranchal: Rs 7.88 crore, East: Rs 4.87 crore, West: Rs 4.08 crore, Guntur: Rs 5.29 crore, Krishna: Rs 4.17 crore, Nellore: Rs 3.08 crore; AP-Telangana Total: Rs 80.25 crore; Tamil Nadu: Rs 10.30 crore, Karnataka: Rs 10.40 crore, Kerala: Rs 5.05 crore

Overseas: Rs 12.75 crore, Rest of India: Rs 31.50 crore, Worldwide Latest Collections: Rs 150.25 crore.

Pushpa: The Rise, after running successfully in theatres across the country, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, in four languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. According to media reports, the OTT giant has acquired film’s post-theatrical digital streaming rights by paying Rs 22 crores, which is said to be less for a blockbuster like this.

Set in the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam Forests in the Chittoor region of Andhra Pradesh, Pushpa: The Rise features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The second part of the action drama, titled Pushpa: The Rule, will go on floors in February and is said to release by the end of this year.

