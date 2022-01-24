Pushpa: The Rise Music Composer Devi Sri Prasad to Soon Make Acting Debut

Devi Sri Prasad is on cloud 9 following the triumph of his latest album, Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana. The movie was helmed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Muttamsetty Media. Now reports are suggesting that he is getting pumped to gift his fans another album, which, he thinks, will smash all records, just like the previous ones. He is reportedly been roped in to create some magical music for Pawan Kalyan’s Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. The latest buzz is that he is soon going to make his acting debut as well.

In a recent interview with a daily, the renowned music director and composer hinted that he might make an appearance in some films as a leading man this year. When asked about his film debut, the musician reportedly stated that he intended to be a musician for a long time but changed his mind after the pandemic, and now he may not want to skip any acting opportunities that come his way. He has thereby also given his acting career a nod.

Devi said, “Yes, it has been quite some time since I began contemplating acting. I have decided to give it a shot this year." Further, he said that he has never been opposed to acting, nor has he been frantic to do it. However, the pandemic forced him to revisit his “to-do lists", and acting was a “goal he had left unchecked" for a long time.

He also stated that he has been fortunate to receive offers from great producers such as Dil Raju, Allu Aravind, and Thanu through the years. “I have shortlisted a few stories and you can expect me to do a film as a lead in one of them soon," DSP concluded. However, we are still unsure about the movie that will mark Devi’s acting debut.

