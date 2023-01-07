Pushpa: The Rise To Bangarraju, A Look At Hit Tollywood Films Which Witnessed A Slow Start

Many Tollywood films experienced enormous commercial success in 2022 due to a favourable release date or good promotional strategy. Then there are others which became blockbusters, even after getting bad reviews or opening up to a lukewarm response initially. Today, let us discuss those films which performed well at the box office, despite all odds.

Despite the unfavourable reviews, Trinatha Rao’s film Dhamaka, which stars Ravi Teja as the lead and Srilila as the heroine, was a big hit. It generated a profit of around Rs 20 crore. Negative comments were made against the Parasuram-directed film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which stars Mahesh Babu as the protagonist and Keerthy Suresh as his love interest.

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya acted together again in the movie Bangarraju. Despite initial unfavourable reviews, this film ended up being a big success at the box office and grossed over Rs 50 crore.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, also received mixed reviews initially, but it emerged as a massive hit all over India. This movie is especially popular in the North region and has made a good collection.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Nayanthara’s Jai Simha, which was directed by K Y Ravikumar, received negative publicity initially, but overall it became a super hit at the box office.

Junior NTR’s 25th film Nannaku Prematho had a slow opening on its first day. Fans also reprimanded Sukumar for making an incomprehensible film once again. But, NTR took this movie forward, and in the end, the film collected Rs 54 crore and emerged as a hit.

