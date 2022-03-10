Pushpa: The Rise to premiere on Star Maa on March 13

Allu Arjun’s blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise, the first part of the two-part action drama, is all set for the world television premiere on Sunday, March 13. The film will be aired at 6 pm on Star Maa, which has bagged the satellite rights of the movie.

Star Maa will be the first TV channel to broadcast the film, which was released in theatres on December 17. After getting a massive response at the box office, the movie was released on Amazon Prime Video in mid-January this year.

Along with Star Maa, the film will also be aired on Star Suvarna, Star Vijay and Asianet TV channels across four languages. The film will be aired in Telugu and Kannada in March, while it is expected to be aired in Tamil and Malayalam in the first week of April.

Not only in the Telugu states but also in Tamil Nadu, Pushpa created a sensation by crossing the Rs 30-crore collection mark at the box office. It is very rare for a Telugu film to receive this mark in Tamil Nadu.

On the other hand, the Srivalli Hindi video song in the film has set a record. The song had garnered over 100 million views in Hindi with 2 million likes. Recently, the Srivalli Hindi song became the most-watched video on YouTube worldwide in 24 hours.

The Hindi Version of Pushpa has done well, especially in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar. The film’s box-office collection reached over Rs 300 crore in all languages combined.

Pushpa, breaking the record of KGF grossed Rs 71 crores worldwide in 13 days of its release in all languages together. Meanwhile, Kannada star Yash starrer KGF has grossed Rs 45.5 crore in 13 days. Pushpa on the second day alone crossed the Rs 100-crore mark.

In addition, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s item song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava has become a cult hit. Written by Chandra Bose and sung by Indravati Chauhan, the song received overwhelming response.

Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya and Ajay Ghosh have played pivotal roles in the film, besides the lead pair of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

