‘Pushpa: The Rise’ Twitter Review: Fans Love Allu Arjun’s New Look

Telugu action thriller Pushpa: The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, has been released in the theatres today. The film written and directed by Sukumar created a buzz among the fans since its trailer was released. The movie also features Malayalam lead actor Fahadh Faasil and others in pivotal roles. The film has been released in Telugu along with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Soon after watching the film, the moviegoers flooded the internet with reviews. Many took to Twitter to share their reviews for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer film. While some wrote amazing reviews, some just expressed their excitement with fire and love emojis. Many fans loved the new look of Allu Arjun in the movie calling it a one-man show.

In the reviews, many complimented Arjun and Rashmika for their acting and said that the actor’s performance in the film was outstanding. Many praised the director for clearly projecting the story.

Many film enthusiasts observed that the film has cool action sequences with stunning cinematography. From Music to dialogues, everything has been termed as perfect by the audience. Many also urged on Twitter to watch the film saying, “it’s an all-time entertainer.”

As the fans are elated after watching the film, here let’s take a look at some of the fan’s reviews on Twitter.

Filmmaker-screenwriter Maruthi praising the movie tweeted:

Pushpa one word review: Outstanding. Allu Arjun best ever performance till date,,full mass entertainer…. Racy first half with intense second half…Direction, Music, BGM, DOP top class..Good end to wait for THE RULEEEE……#Pushpareview #PushpaUSAPremiereOnDec16 #Pushpa— Siva kumar (@sivagvs) December 17, 2021

One user said that except Allu Arjun, everything was disappointing.

The music has been given by Devi Sri Prasad, while Russian Cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handled the cinematography. Pushpa is the third film in Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s collaboration after Arya (2004) and Arya 2 (2009).

