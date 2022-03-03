Pushpa: The Rise World TV Premiere in Four Languages Soon

After its massive success at the theatres and OTT streaming, Pushpa: The Rise, the first part of the two-part series, is all set for world television premiere. Star Maa, Star Suvarna, Star Vijay and Asianet TV channels will be broadcasting the film across four languages. The film will premiere on Star Maa and Star Suvarna in March. It will be followed by broadcasting on Star Vijay and Asianet in April. The broadcast across these four channels will be done by Disney-Star Network.

The media conglomerate said in a statement that the first installment of Pushpa franchise has been a rage worldwide across theatres. Media statement added that this film is a welcome addition to the Disney star network regional portfolio.

A Disney-Star network spokesperson said that Pushpa: The Rise has been one of the most sought after films in recent times and they are thrilled to bring comfort of watching this blockbuster movie at home. The spokesperson added that they remain committed to delivering exciting content on channels, which will prove worthy to viewers and advertisers. It was also said that demand for quality content is growing among audiences and the company will look forward to presenting exciting films and shows this year.

Pushpa: The Rise, released on December 17 last year in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The film made a dream run at the box office with a collection of over Rs 300 crore. Pushpa became the only sixth film from southern states to achieve this feat.

Apart from Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjaya and Ajay Ghosh have played pivotal roles in the film. Pushpa: The Rise has been written and directed by Sukumar. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for this film. This film marks the third venture of trio Allu Arjun, Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad.

