Pushpa: The Rise's Dream Run at Box Office: Allu Arjun's Film Crosses Rs 300-cr Mark

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise, which was released on December 7, created a lot of buzz among the masses and has been a stand-out performer at the box office. Directed by Sukumar, the film took India and the worldwide box office by storm from day 1.

Currently in its third week, Pushpa: the Rise is still going strong in theatres. On Day 18 (Sunday), the mass entertainer managed to cross Rs 300 crore worldwide at the box office. The film has become only the sixth South Indian film to achieve the feat.

Meanwhile, with SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR being postponed and no other major big-budget release this week, Pushpa’s dream run at the box office is expected to continue.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika have impressed the audience with their amazing performance in the film, which has performed almost equally well in the northern parts of India as well.

Set in the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling in the Seshachalam region of Andhra Pradesh, the action-drama also stars Fahadh Faasil in the negative role. Allu Arjun is seen playing the titular role of Pushpa Raj, while Rashmika plays Srivalli.

Helmed by Sukumar, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman, and Vennela Kishore in supporting roles.

Pushpa opens in two parts. Pushpa: The Rise is the first part of the drama. Meanwhile, the second part will go on floors in February this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.