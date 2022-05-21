Pushpa: The Rule Likely To Be Released on Sankranti 2023, Details Here

After the massive success of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise, there is a huge buzz around the second part of the movie. Earlier a few reports claimed that the sequel of the movie Pushpa: The Rule will be released on December 16. However, now there are speculations that the release of the movie is likely to be delayed. According to reports, the movie will be released on Sankranti 2023. Though nothing has been officially confirmed yet, it has created a concern among other filmmakers in Tollywood, who were planning for Sankranti release of their movies. They don’t want to clash with Pushpa part 2 at the box office.

According to reports, the release of Pushpa part 2 could be delayed as the writer and director of the movie, Sukumar, is taking a lot of time to finish the script. He is making a lot of additions and also focusing on dialogues, which can be trendsetters. Many reports claim that Sukumar craves perfection and looks for detailing.

Allu Arjun is expected to start shooting the first schedule of Pushpa: The Rule in July. Before the shooting, Allu Arjun is expected to go on a short trip with family, according to reports. Work for Pushpa: The Rule 2 has already started in terms of location scouting and script. Srikanth Vissa, who penned dialogues for Pushpa: The Rise will work for the sequel also.

Pushpa: The Rule will continue narrating the story of rivalry between Pushpa Raj and IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil. The second part will also mark the conclusion to this rivalry. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song was the highlight of Pushpa: The Rise. Many reports suggest that instead of Samantha, Disha Patani will be roped in for the sequel.

