Pushpa: The Rule To Thangalaan, A Look at South's Promising Films For 2023
Pushpa: The Rule To Thangalaan, A Look at South's Promising Films For 2023

January 06, 2023

Ponniyin Selvan: 1, directed by Mani Ratnam, stormed the box office and was termed an edge-of-the-seat entertainer by the masses.

Based on the events that happened in Kolar Gold Fields, Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith is expected to release in April.

The South Indian Film Industry was at the top of the box office in 2022, and they wish to keep the momentum steady in 2023 as well. Films like Pushpa: The Rule, Varisu and Indian 2 are slated to release this year. It will be an interesting scenario to see renowned actors like Prabhas and Kamal Haasan give tough competition to stalwarts of the Hindi film Industry like Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. Let’s take a look at some of the most promising films from the South industry, which will be released this year.

Pushpa: The Rule:

After creating earth-shattering records at the box office with the film Pushpa: The Rise, director-writer Sukumar is all pumped to roll out its sequel Pushpa: The Rule, which is expected to arrive in theatres this year.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2

Ponniyin Selvan: 1, directed by Mani Ratnam, stormed the box office and was termed an edge-of-the-seat entertainer by the masses. Audiences are waiting with bated breath to see the sequel, which is slated to release on April 28.

Salaar

Salaar, a much-anticipated crime drama, boasting a stellar star cast starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles, will release on September 28.

Suriya 42

Suriya and Disha Patani-starrer Suriya 42 is also one of the most talked about films. According to reports, this film is expected to release in November.

Michael

Starring Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi and Divyansha Kaushik in well-written roles, this film will hit the screens on February 3, 2023.

Shaakuntalam

Directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a mythological drama based on Kalidasa’s Abhijnana Shakuntalam. This film will hit the cinema halls on February 17.

Kabzaa

This period drama, directed by R Chandru and comprising Kannada biggie Kiccha Sudeep is expected to release in February.

Thangalaan

Based on the events that happened in Kolar Gold Fields, Thangalaan directed by Pa Ranjith, is reported to be released in April.

