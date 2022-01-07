Pushpa's Hindi Version Collects Rs 72 Cr; Allu Arjun Starrer Overtakes 83, Spider-Man: No Way Home On Weekdays

The Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise has been declared as a super hit. The film, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, has collected Rs 72 crore with just the Hindi version. The film has also overtaken 83 and Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office on the weekdays.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that the film outperformed Ranveer Singh’s cricket-based film and Marvel Studio-Tom Holland’s Spider-Man film. “#Pushpa juggernaut continues… #PushpaHindi emerges (as the) first choice of moviegoers, overtaking #83TheFilm and #SpiderMan on weekdays… [Week 3] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 6.10 cr, Sun 6.25 cr, Mon 2.75 cr, Tue 2.50 cr, Wed 2.25 cr, Thu 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 72.49 cr. #India biz. SUPER-HIT," he tweeted. On the other hand, 83 has collected Rs 1.08 crore on Thursday, pushing the total box office collection to Rs 97 crore.

Pushpa was released on December 7 in five languages — Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. On Sunday, January 5, the film’s worldwide box office collection surpassed Rs 300 crore. The film is now gearing for a digital release.

The film revolves around a red sandalwood smuggler in the Seshachalam region of Andhra Pradesh. Besides Allu Arjun and Rashmika, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil in the negative role. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

Pushpa: The Rise is the first of the two-part drama. The second part of the film is expected to start filming in February this year and the makers are eyeing a release date of December 17, 2022. Besides Pushpa, Allu Arjun has a few more projects in the making. These include his reported collaboration with Boyapati Srinu, Icon, AA21, Prashanth Neel’s untitled next, and a film with AR Murugadoss.

