Pushpa’s Songs Dominate YouTube Top 10 Most Watched Music Videos List For 2022

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, was a pan-India blockbuster film. The Telugu movie was lauded for its story, performances as well as its high-octane action sequences. In addition to the aforementioned aspects, Pushpa’s first instalment also ruled the audiences’ hearts with its chartbuster songs. And now, three of the film’s songs, namely Srivalli, Sami Sami and Oo Antava Mawa Oo Oo Antava, have achieved yet another feat.

YouTube recently released its year-end Top 10 list of the most watched music videos, which feature Pushpa’s songs. While Srivalli bagged the first spot on the list, Sami Sami’s Hindi version secured the third spot, followed by Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega in the sixth position and Oo Antava Mawa Oo Oo Antava in the seventh position. The data was collected and analysed from January 1 to October 30.

Check out the full list below:

Srivalli – Pushpa

Arabic Kuthu – Halamithi Habibo – Beast (Lyric Video)

Saami Saami – Pushpa (Hindi Version)

Kacha Badam Song – Bhuban Badyakar

Le Le Aayi Coca Cola – Khesari Lal Yadav

Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega – Pushpa

Oo Antava Mawa Oo Oo Antava – Pushpa

Pasoori – Ali Sethi X Shae Gill

Arabic Kuthu – Halamithi Habibo – Beast (Music Video)

Nathuniya – Khesari Lal Yadav

The list has made it obvious that people not only loved the original songs from the film but also widely listened to its Hindi versions, across the country.

Pushpa: The Rise was recently released in Moscow (December 1) and St. Petersburg (December 3). The film’s lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna had visited Russia for the film’s promotions. As a part of the 5th Indian Film Festival, the Sukumar director’s premiere is slated to be held in 24 cities in Russia. After Moscow and St. Petersburg, it will be released around the country on December 8.

