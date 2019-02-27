English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Puss In Boots 2 To Be Directed By Oscar 2019 Winner, Hotel Transylvania 4 Gets a Release Date
Co-director of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bob Persichetti, will helm Puss in Boots 2. Hotel Transylvania 4 may coincide with Avatar's release.
Image: DreamWorks Animation/Twitter
Hollywood has some exciting news for fans of animation films. Fresh off his success at the 91st Academy Award for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, co-director Bob Persichetti has been signed on to direct DreamWorks Animation’s next installment of Puss in Boots. Puss in Boots is a spin-off of the marvelous fairy tale Shrek franchise that came out with the first film in 2011. Puss in Boots, which has a Western set-up, went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.
The original Puss in Boots featured the voice-over cast of Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots, Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws, Zach Galifianakis as Humpty Alexander Dumpty, Billy Bob Thorton as Jack, Amy Sedaris as Jill and Constance Marie as Imelda. The first Puss in Boots received an Oscar nomination in 2012 in the Best Animated Feature film category and was produced by DreamWorks Animation (Boss Baby, Madagascar, Shrek film series), one of Hollywood's biggest animation networks and a Universal Pictures' subsidiary. About DreamWorks Animation working on the sequel, Deadline reported more on Puss in Boots 2's development front. The release date has not been finalised yet.
In another news, Columbia Pictures' and Sony Pictures' Hotel Transylvania has got a release date for its fourth installment. Hotel Transylvania 4 will reportedly hit the screens on December 22, 2021. The monster-human partnership story is a much loved franchise of the fans and critics and features Adam Sandler and Selena Gomez as the vampire father-daughter duo.
