Put On Your Dancing Shoes with These Groovy Dua Lipa Tracks

English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa is celebrating her 24th birthday today. Born on August 22, 1995, Dua released her first song, ‘New Love’ in 2015. Her self-titled debut studio album was released in June 2017, having seven amazing singles. At just the age of 23, Dua has been nominated for ten Brit Awards and two Grammy Awards, winning three and two awards, respectively.

As the IDGAF singer celebrates her 24th birthday today, here are some of the songs sung by the English crooner.

New Rules: Dua Lipa’s New Rules is one of the most trending songs and belongs to her eponymous debut studio album (2017). The track was written and produced by Ian Kirkpatrick, with additional writing from Caroline Ailin and Emily Warren. A tropical house, EDM and electro pop song with a drum and horn instrumentation, the song states a list of rules to get over a former boyfriend. The song is the perfect break-up anthem one needs to hear.

One Kiss: A song featuring Scottish record producer Calvin Harris and English singer Dua Lipa, One Kiss was released in 2018. Winning the award for Best British Single at the 2019 Brit Awards, the song is an up tempo dance-pop, deep house, diva house, Eurodance, funky house and tropical house song.

IDGAF: Another hit by Dua Lipa, IDGAF belongs to the singer’s debut studio album of 2017. Winning a nomination for Best Choreography at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018, the song features an electric guitar riff with heavy snare drums. In the words of Dua, the song’s video is about “the stronger and weaker side fighting with each other only to realize that self-love is what will help you overcome any negativity that comes your way.”

Be The One: Written by Lucy Taylor, Digital Farm Animals and Jack Tarrant, the song Be the One was the lead song of Dua’s debut studio album. A synth-pop song, Dua described the song is about “self-belief, perseverance, and fighting for what you want.”

Scared To Be Lonely: Recorded by Dutch DJ Martin Garrix and English singer Dua Lipa, the song Scared To Be Lonely was released in January 2017. Often described as a ‘pretty pop-heavy’ track with a big build and a ‘playful’ synth hook, the song had a number of remix versions.

