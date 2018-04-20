English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Puzzle Trailer: Irrfan Khan, Kelly MacDonald Learn About Life While Solving Puzzles
Directed by Marc Turtletaub, the film stars Irrfan Khan, Kelly MacDonald and David Denman.
"Life is messy and there's nothing you can do to control anything," says Irrfan Khan's character Robert in the trailer of upcoming film Puzzle. Directed by Marc Turtletaub, the film stars Kelly MacDonald and David Denman alongside the actor.
The story revolves around the life of Agnes (MacDonald), a Christian housewife living an ordinary and simple life with her husband and children, until one day when she unwraps a rather unusual present. The jigsaw puzzle takes her to another world where Agnes finds a passion other than following her mundane routine, thereby leading to a lot of resentment from her husband, played by David Denman.
But her life takes a turn when she meets champion puzzler, Robert (Irrfan), who is looking for a partner for a jigsaw puzzle competition.
The story unfolds a heartwarming relationship between the two and brings to screen endearing moments. The film is slated for a July release.
Also Watch
-
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- It's Official! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Are Having Another Baby
- Huawei P20, P20 Pro: Here is All You Need to Know About The World's First Triple Camera Smartphones
- Nanu Ki Jaanu Movie Review: Abhay Deol-Patralekha Starrer Is A Major Eye-Roll Fest
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante Worth Rs 3.76 Crore Home Delivery in Hyderabad - Watch Video
- CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?