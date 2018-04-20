Puzzle Trailer: Irrfan Khan, Kelly MacDonald Learn About Life While Solving Puzzles

"Life is messy and there's nothing you can do to control anything," says Irrfan Khan's character Robert in the trailer of upcoming film Puzzle. Directed by Marc Turtletaub, the film stars Kelly MacDonald and David Denman alongside the actor.The story revolves around the life of Agnes (MacDonald), a Christian housewife living an ordinary and simple life with her husband and children, until one day when she unwraps a rather unusual present. The jigsaw puzzle takes her to another world where Agnes finds a passion other than following her mundane routine, thereby leading to a lot of resentment from her husband, played by David Denman.But her life takes a turn when she meets champion puzzler, Robert (Irrfan), who is looking for a partner for a jigsaw puzzle competition.The story unfolds a heartwarming relationship between the two and brings to screen endearing moments. The film is slated for a July release.