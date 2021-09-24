PV Sindhu Praises Deepika Padukone's Badminton Skills, Says 'She Would’ve Become Top Player'

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone posted a motley of pictures and videos from her badminton session with world champion PV Sindhu. The pictures have left social media users wondering if a biopic is being made on Sindhu and whether Deepika would play the lead role in it.

Deepika posted the set of pictures on Instagram. In the images, the two are seen playing an intense game of badminton on an indoor court. “Just a regular day in my life…Burning calories with @pvsindhu1!" the actress, who is the daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone, captioned the image. The picture currently has 1.9 million likes. Deepika’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh dropped a comment on the photograph. He wrote: “MAJOR FOMO ATTACK!"

[Instagram] PV Sindhu : "Good fun and good game in the end 🏸@deepikapadukone when are we doing this next? 😍😅" pic.twitter.com/vFRg4Me2f9— Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) September 21, 2021

Many social media users reacted to the picture on the comment section.

One wrote: “Lgta h biopic bnne vli h (seems like a biopic is being made)." “That means i was right, we are getting the PV SINDHU BIOPIC," wrote another. One heaped praises on Deepika and Sindhu. The user said: “Two idols in one pic." A user questioned: “Is there a biopic on the wayyy?" One added: “R u began prep for sindhu’s biopic!"

In another video shared by Deepika recently, she explains that Sindhu needed a partner to train with and she stepped in. In the video, Sindhu is seen praising Deepika’s badminton skills. “If she would’ve played badminton, she would’ve become a top player," Sindhu says about Deepika as they are seen playing on the court. Interestingly, Deepika is a former national level badminton player.

Deepika will next be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer ’83. She is doing some highly anticipated projects like The Intern remake, Project K opposite Prabhas, Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and a yet untitled Shakun Batra film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

(With IANS inputs)

