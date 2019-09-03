Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PV Sindhu Wants Deepika Padukone to Do Her Biopic, Here's Why

Actor Sonu Sood recently bagged the rights to make a biopic on Sindhu.

News18.com

September 3, 2019
PV Sindhu Wants Deepika Padukone to Do Her Biopic, Here's Why
Actor Sonu Sood recently bagged the rights to make a biopic on Sindhu.
PV Sindhu, who recently made the country proud by becoming the first Badminton player to win a gold medal at the World Championship, has said if ever a biopic is made on her victory she would like Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone to play her on screen.

"Would definitely want Deepika Padukone to play the character. She had played the game and is a good actor too. But then, the makers would take the final decision," Sindhu told Hindustan Times.

Actor Sonu Sood recently bagged the rights to make a biopic on Sindhu. Talking about the same, Sindhu said, "Yes, he told me. But I could only speak to him for a few minutes."

As per reports, actor Sonu Sood has recently gained the rights to make a movie on PV Sindhu.

Meanwhile, Deepika has been a national level badminton player. Earlier, the actress had also confessed that she would love to portray her father, Prakash Padukone, in a biopic on his life.

Meanwhile, Deepika is shooting Kabir Khan’s sport based movie '83 with Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem among others. And also will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial Chhapaak eassying the life of acid attack survivour Laxmi. The movie is slated to release next year on January 2020.

