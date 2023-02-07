PVR Cinemas recently announced the opening of its third property in Faridabad, Haryana at Pebble Downtown in Sector 12, Mathura Road. With this, the multiplex giant has now expanded its footprint across Haryana. The 4-screen multiplex will be equipped with “best-in-class theatrical solutions that include SP4K next-generation laser projectors that deliver sharp, ultra-high resolution and sharp images". The new multiplex will have a seating capacity of 786 members and has last-row recliners to meet the needs of the customers. Furthermore, the auditoriums will feature advanced Dolby surround sound and Next-Gen 3D technology which provides an immersive experience to the audiences.

With this launch, PVR now has 50 screens in 13 properties across Haryana with 286 screens across 65 properties in North India. The launch now makes PVR the largest multiplex network with 912 screens at 183 properties in 78 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

This additional cinema theatre in the city will serve the entertainment needs of the population living in the vicinity. The new multiplex has been opened to delight all moviegoers in the city.

PVR cinemas are very popular among Indians and are present in various malls in major cities. Cine lovers can book their tickets online to watch movies in PVR cinemas.

Earlier, Elan Group, one of NCR’s leading real estate developers had announced the opening of the first ever-four-screen PVR multiplex at Elan Town Centre on Sohna Road in Gurugram. The state-of-the-art multiplex can accommodate 541 people and offer multiple food and beverage options. It will provide its visitors with an ultra-luxurious movie experience.

In another update, the cinema giant informed that the Scheme of Amalgamation between INOX Leisure Limited and PVR Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors has now become effective as it filed the certified copy of the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench that sanctioned the scheme, with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai (MCA website) on February 6, 2023, from the appointed date of January 1 2023.

The merged entity which will be known as PVR-INOX would be India’s largest film cinema company. It is believed that the merger (PVR-INOX) would create the largest multiplex chain with around 1,625 screens in around 350 properties.

