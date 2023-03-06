Vivian Dsena is one of the most popular heartthrobs of the television industry. The actor, who was loved for his portrayal of Abhay Raichand in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani and his show Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, has been on a break from acting for a while now. According to recent reports, it turns out that Vivian has secretly married his long-time partner Nouran Aly, who hails from Egypt.

As per sources close to Hindustan Times, Vivian got hitched to Nouran in her country Egypt and their wedding was graced by only a few selected people. The report also suggested that the two lovebirds reside in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. The source shared, “Vivian got married to Nouran in Egypt itself. They had an intimate wedding ceremony. The two have been living together for over a year. Vivian is too old school to stay with someone out of wedlock.”

Meanwhile, Vivian Dsena remains mum about his wedding. The 34-year old actor has previously claimed that he will always be secretive about his wedding. In a Times of India interview last year, Vivian said, “Even if I get married, chances are bleak that anyone would know about it. Marriage is a private matter and it should stay like that… I am not likely to make an announcement about it on social media either.”

Prior to Nouran Aly, Vivian Dsena was married to his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star Vahbbiz Dorabjee in 2013. But the couple had filed for a divorce after three years of marriage in 2016. They finally got separated in 2021. On the other hand, Vivian and Nouran Aly’s love story was made evident by Vivian himself in a TOI interview. He shared, “Yes, I am in love with Nouran and we are planning to settle down very soon. We first interacted around four-and-a-half years ago, when she contacted me for an interview. I made her wait for around three months before giving my nod to it. Later, my management team called her for work in Mumbai and I met her here. We started off as friends but fell in love quickly. I think it took me only a month to realise that I was in love with her.”

“She has a lot of patience and perseverance, which is much needed with me (laughs!). While I admire those qualities about her, it was her honesty that attracted me the most. It is an extremely rare quality in today’s time. I feel fortunate to have Nouran in my life. In fact, I was looking for a girl like her to settle down with. Maybe, she also likes a thing or two about me; that is why she is ready to make the mistake of spending her life with me (smiles)," added the actor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here