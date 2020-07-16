TV Show Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi Crosses 100-episode Milestone

Actors Aparna Dixit and Rahul Sharma along with the team of Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi celebrated the 100-episode milestone in the time of social distancing.

In the show, Sarthak (Rahul) and Srishti (Aparna) have gone their separate ways. Srishti is now sporting a bold new avatar. The show also witnessed the entry of a new character, Angad, played by Alan Kapoor.

Expressing joy on the success of the show, Aparna said: "This 100-episode journey has been a very special one for all of us amidst these unprecedented times. As an actor, I feel blessed to have successfully completed this milestone and I wish that we cross many more. This landmark wouldn't have been possible without the love and affection from our viewers. Rejoicing on the completion of 100-episodes, we made sure we are following all norms of social distancing while celebrating our success. Since our show airs daily, the team is putting in a lot of effort to give their best to the audience and therefore we decided to do a small cake cutting session on the set before resuming shoot."

Rahul said the best part of this journey is that the story has remained "exactly the same, like it was first narrated to me, unlike other shows. It has been very beautifully written and executed. The team is so wonderful and the character also challenges me to do better. So, it is a very satisfactory feeling as an actor. I consider the show as a blessing in my life. It feels great to complete 100 episodes of Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi and looking forward for many more".

Alan said it is amazing to reach this landmark and he is happy to be a part of the journey. "The set is beaming with good vibes and happiness, and I am already feeling the positivity in the air," he added, about the atmosphere on the sets of the Dangal TV show.