Sufi Singer Pyarelal, Younger Of The Wadali Brothers Duo, Passes Away At 75

Sufi singer Pyarelal, one half of the two celebrated Sufi singers Wadali Brothers, passed away in Amritsar today. He was 75. Pyarelal, the younger brother of singer Puranchand Wadali, died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital, according to reports.The Wadali Brothers have performed at numerous shows in India and other countries, and are among the most celebrated Sufi singers in recent history. They sang in the gurbani, kafi, ghazal and bhajan genres of music, and were presented with various awards over the course of their career. They've also recorded tracks for Bollywood films.Hailing from a village in Amritsar district, the Wadali Brothers are the fifth generation of a storied family of singers and musicians.