'Pyjama, Lipstick and Pout': Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives a Glimpse of Day 12 of Quarantine

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her good friend Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan tested positive for covid-19 almost two weeks ago. Since then, Bebo, who is self-isolating herself is sharing glimpses from her quarantine life on social media. On Thursday morning, she took to her Instagram Story section to talk about her 12th day of 14 days quarantine period. She wrote, “I’m still trying to figure out if we are in covid times or not… anyway, day 12…two days to go …stay safe all."

In her next Story, she shared a selfie of her wearing pyjamas and lipstick. She wrote, “Pyjamas, lipstick and a pout..quite the combination"

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, too, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a day after her mother Maheep Kapoor’s result came out positive.

Kareena and her friend Amrita tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a dinner party hosted by director and producer Karan Johar at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. Seema and Maheep were also guests at the party.

According to media reports, their Covid-19 samples have been sent for genome sequencing to Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital lab and the reports of the same are expected to come in the next few days.

Karan Johar, his family members and staff tested negative for Covid-19, the filmmaker announced in a statement on Wednesday morning. In fact, Karan said, he tested himself twice to be safe.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.